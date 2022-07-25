Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $150.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.22. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

