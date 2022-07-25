Martin & Co. Inc. TN Cuts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $167.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $145.93 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.