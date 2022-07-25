Martin & Co. Inc. TN Decreases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,555 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,684,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,123,000 after acquiring an additional 101,668 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $441,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $89,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $7,052,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $1,904,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

