Martin & Co. Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 0.13% of Tennant worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Tennant by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $62.80 on Monday. Tennant has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Tennant Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.