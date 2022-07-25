Martin & Co. Inc. TN Purchases 85,571 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,571 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 0.81% of CECO Environmental worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 987,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 254,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CECE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CECE opened at $7.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $92.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.