Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 17,914 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,914 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,002,000 after buying an additional 50,758 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after buying an additional 25,386 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,336,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,295,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,159,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,454,000 after buying an additional 256,650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $45.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $58.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.837 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

