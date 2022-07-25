Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 541 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.95.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $343.88 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

