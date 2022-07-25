Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 6,189 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth $290,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

