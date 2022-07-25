Martin & Co. Inc. TN Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,609 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

