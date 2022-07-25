Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises 1.9% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,383 shares of company stock worth $3,255,247 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.56. 248,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,811,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

