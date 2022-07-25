Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MA opened at $343.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.95.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

