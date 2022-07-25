Mate (MATE) Trading Up 19% Over Last 7 Days

Mate (MATE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Mate has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. Mate has a total market capitalization of $1,156.32 and approximately $21.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004539 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017054 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001878 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00031794 BTC.
About Mate
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mate
Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.