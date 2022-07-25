Matrix AI Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $416,609.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io.

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

