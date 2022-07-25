McBroom & Associates LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 3.8% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $815.14. 215,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,457,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $710.70 and a 200 day moving average of $852.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $851.79.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

