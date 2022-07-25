MCDEX (MCB) Market Capitalization Tops $59.50 Million

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MCDEX has traded flat against the US dollar. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MCDEX Profile

MCB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MCDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

