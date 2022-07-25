McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,524 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.25.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

