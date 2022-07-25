McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $254.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.25.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.