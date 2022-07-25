McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MCK stock traded up $5.80 on Monday, hitting $336.24. 22,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $192.38 and a one year high of $339.94.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock worth $25,516,425 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.