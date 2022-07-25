Medicalchain (MTN) Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Medicalchain (MTN) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Medicalchain has a market cap of $652,934.07 and $23,136.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news.

Medicalchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalchain directly using U.S. dollars.

