Meme (MEME) Price Hits $409.51

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00214914 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004935 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001106 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008105 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.63 or 0.00576123 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

