Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Trading Up 5.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) were up 5.5% on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mercer International traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 2,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 312,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 92,282 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Mercer International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Mercer International’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Articles

