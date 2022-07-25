Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $90.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

