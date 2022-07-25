Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG) Shares Acquired by MY Wealth Management Inc.

MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 66,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 32,167 shares during the period.

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SNUG opened at $24.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $28.57.

