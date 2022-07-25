Michael J. Davidoff Sells 1,404 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Phreesia Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $24.77. 19,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,164. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $76.10.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phreesia (PHR)
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.