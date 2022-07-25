Michael J. Davidoff Sells 1,404 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $24.77. 19,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,164. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 254.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 866,654 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,592,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,649,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 354,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 102.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 331,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

