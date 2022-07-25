Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $3,235,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 81.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 340.2% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 37,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 29,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $61.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

