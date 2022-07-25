MiL.k 1-Day Volume Tops $17.14 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $30.77 million and approximately $17.14 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00031806 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io.

MiL.k Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

