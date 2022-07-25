MimbleWimbleCoin Price Hits $1.86 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00008502 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $20.16 million and $145.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00215482 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004943 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001104 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.00576477 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000325 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,852,537 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

