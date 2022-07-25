Mist (MIST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $93,715.00

Mist (MIST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Mist has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Mist coin can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $925,471.65 and $93,715.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,080.78 or 1.00002427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

