Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Price Target Cut to GBX 201 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 225 ($2.69) to GBX 201 ($2.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Shares of MBPFF stock remained flat at $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.