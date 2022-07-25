Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Phil Urban Buys 79 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban bought 79 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £138.25 ($165.27).

LON MAB traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 177.70 ($2.12). The company had a trading volume of 170,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,356. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 158.80 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 302.80 ($3.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 222.97. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 593.33.

MAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.71) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.30) to GBX 225 ($2.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 325.83 ($3.90).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

