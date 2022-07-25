Mizuho Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $250.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on META. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.89.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.09.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

