MonaCoin (MONA) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002434 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $34.91 million and $86,484.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000645 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

