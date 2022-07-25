Monavale (MONA) Price Reaches $1,002.30 on Top Exchanges

Monavale (MONA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Monavale coin can now be bought for $1,002.30 or 0.04619326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $651,025.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00255980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000906 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,329 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax.

Monavale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

