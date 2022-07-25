Mondelez International (MDLZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.99 on Monday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,489,000 after buying an additional 64,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,522,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,689,000 after buying an additional 58,085 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,495,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,022,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,940,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,149,000 after purchasing an additional 923,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

