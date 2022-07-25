Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.29) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($2.75) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 230 ($2.75) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 265.83 ($3.18).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 217.06 ($2.59) on Monday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 162.30 ($1.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.17). The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,974.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 179.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 187.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

