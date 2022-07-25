Monkey Project One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,102.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded flat against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $5,102.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,787,291 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

