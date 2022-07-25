Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.48

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 20003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Montage Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$50.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.70.

Montage Gold ( CVE:MAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

