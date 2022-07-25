Morgan Stanley Boosts Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $159.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:VRTS traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $190.18. 1,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,110. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.69 and a 200-day moving average of $214.11. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $161.30 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $221.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 28.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total value of $29,005.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,762.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after buying an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,884,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,708,000 after buying an additional 38,640 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 47,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 29,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

