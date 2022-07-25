Morgan Stanley Cuts Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $70.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALK. Barclays decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $43.23. 9,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

