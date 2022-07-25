Morgan Stanley Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $42.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.36.

Plug Power stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after buying an additional 2,463,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,312,000 after buying an additional 348,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after buying an additional 165,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,536,000 after buying an additional 495,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

