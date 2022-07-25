MotaCoin (MOTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $146,927.50

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $146,927.50 and $928.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- MB8 Coin (MB8) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.
- x42 Protocol (X42) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Impleum (IMPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Diplexcoin (DLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.
MotaCoin Coin Profile
MotaCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,439,003 coins and its circulating supply is 55,232,757 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net.
MotaCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.