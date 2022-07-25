MX TOKEN Market Capitalization Achieves $139.69 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. One MX TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00006384 BTC on major exchanges. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $139.69 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,870.42 or 0.99946459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About MX TOKEN

MX TOKEN (MX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mxc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MX TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

According to CryptoCompare, "MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. "

