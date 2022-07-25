MY Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MY Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,294,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,677,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $186.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.15 and a 200-day moving average of $198.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

