Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $16.43 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 3.76% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,180,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,890,000 after buying an additional 92,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 64,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,769,000.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:THD opened at $66.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $64.86 and a 12 month high of $81.64.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.