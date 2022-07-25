Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 0.9% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,295 shares of company stock worth $7,610,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.10.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

