National Bankshares Lowers Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$26.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.70.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$19.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.92. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$19.61 and a 12 month high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

