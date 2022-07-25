National Bankshares Trims New Gold (TSE:NGD) Target Price to C$1.20

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.90.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Price Performance

TSE NGD opened at C$0.92 on Thursday. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.88 and a 12 month high of C$2.57. The stock has a market cap of C$627.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59.

About New Gold

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.