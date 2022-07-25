Navcoin (NAV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $39,717.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $39,717.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000771 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016009 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,973,730 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

