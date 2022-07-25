NBW Capital LLC Acquires 4,207 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

NBW Capital LLC raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. KeyCorp accounts for about 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.2 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.