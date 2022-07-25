NBW Capital LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Sonos worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Sonos by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Sonos Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $21.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.88. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,992 shares of company stock worth $5,182,219. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.